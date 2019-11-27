International Development News
Development News Edition

Snowfall, rain add to chill in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:02 IST
Snowfall, rain add to chill in U'khand

Heavy snowfall in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and rain in the plains added to chill across the state on Wednesday.       Higher reaches of the mountains in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Hemkund Sahib and Munsyari received heavy snowfall and the peaks became covered with snow. It has been raining intermittently in the lower areas of the state since Tuesday, intensifying the cold.

The MeT department said similar weather is going to continue in the state for a couple of days. Heavy snowfall is likely to continue at isolated places in the higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand, especially in areas located at a height of 3,000 metres and above, it said.

Hail is also likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri  and Haridwar districts, the weather office said. The sky would remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rainfall likely at most places, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Online registration opens for girls in five Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday notified that online registration is now open for girls for admissions to Class VI in five Sainik schools for the academic session 2020-21. The schools are in Chandrapur Maharashtra, Bijapur Karnataka, K...

China says developed countries lack 'political will' on climate goals

Beijing, Nov 27 AFP Beijing on Wednesday accused developed countries including the US of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing controversial issues including climate compensation. China is the worlds secon...

Human beings responsible for climate change, need to change mindset: Suresh Prabhu

Human beings are responsible for climate change and need to change mindset to protect the environment, former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday while inaugurating a four-day film festival to spread awareness about po...

India successfully thwarted Pak's attempts to paint alarmist situation after J-K move: Jaishankar

India has successfully thwarted Pakistans attempts to present an alarmist situation in the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He said Pakistan repeatedly reso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019