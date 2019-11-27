Miscreants smash car's windscreen,steal bag containing Rs 5 L

Some miscreants on Wednesdaydecamped with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh after breaking thewindscreen of a car parked on the roadside at Palladam innearby Tirupur district, police said

Karthikeyan, a textile firm owner, had withdrawn themoney from the bank and kept it in a bag in his car and leftfor attending to another work, police said

On his return, he noticed the windscreen broken and thebag missing following which he complained to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)