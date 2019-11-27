International Development News
Rajasthan HC to hear plea against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Jan 22

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an "anti-Brahmin" post shared by him on the micro-blogging website.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an "anti-Brahmin" post shared by him on the micro-blogging website. Justice Manoj Garg has now posted the matter to January 22 next year for a hearing. A stay has been imposed on his arrest.

The petition was filed by advocate Hastimal Saraswat on behalf of petitioner Rajkumar Sharma. The petitioner alleged that the Twitter CEO had shared an "anti-Brahmin" picture on social media which has "hurt the feelings of Brahmins worldwide".

Saraswat said, "Dorsey during his visit to India earlier this year, posed for a group photograph along with six women journalists holding a poster in his hand that read 'End to Brahmanical Patriarchy' He also shared the picture on social media." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

