Security beefed up for President Kovind's visit to Mathura-Vrindavan on Nov 28

Security has been beefed up for President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Mathura-Vrindavan on November 28, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The president will be arriving at Air Force base in Kheria at 9.30 am, where he will be welcomed by UP minister Shrikant Sharma. From Kheria, Kovind will go to Vrindavan by a helicopter.

He will be inaugurating the cancer centre at Ram Krishna Mission Sewaashram in Vrindavan. "Security preparations are in full place for the president's visit. There is point to point security from Agra to Mathura-Vrindavan," Agra SSP Babloo Kumar said.

On Tuesday, three Air Force helicopters had arrived in Mathura and after checking security measures, they returned to Delhi.

