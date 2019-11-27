One killed, four injured in mishap on Sion bridge

A 35-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, injured when a speeding tempo collided with three motorcycles on Sion bridge in central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The mishap took place when the two-wheelers suffered a head-on collision with the tempo, killing one of the motorcyclists Abdul Wahid Mohammed Roshan and injuring four others, including a woman, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to Sion Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said. The police has arrested tempo driver Adesh Wankhede and is in the process of registering a case against him, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)