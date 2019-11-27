International Development News
Development News Edition

One killed, four injured in mishap on Sion bridge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:17 IST
One killed, four injured in mishap on Sion bridge

A 35-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, injured when a speeding tempo collided with three motorcycles on Sion bridge in central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The mishap took place when the two-wheelers suffered a head-on collision with the tempo, killing one of the motorcyclists Abdul Wahid Mohammed Roshan and injuring four others, including a woman, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to Sion Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said. The police has arrested tempo driver Adesh Wankhede and is in the process of registering a case against him, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Septuagenarian siblings save Rs 46K, but all are banned notes

Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes ...

DMK demands withdrawal of cases filed against Kudankulam agitators

The DMK on Wednesday demanded withdrawal of cases filed against those protesting against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, T R Baalu, Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, said more than 10,000 people a...

Kremlin pays tribute to late Soviet spy it says may have changed history

The Kremlin on Wednesday paid tribute to a late Soviet intelligence officer it credits with helping foil a Nazi plot to kill Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin, and Franklin Roosevelt, saying her career may have changed the course of history.G...

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019