Over 13,000 complaints received from Indians working abroad in 2019: MEA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:28 IST
Over 13,000 complaints were received from Indians employed abroad over non-payment of wages and cheating, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the data collected from Indian missions in 102 countries, the highest number of 3,844 complaints were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia, it said.

Many countries do not share data with others, including Indian missions abroad, citing privacy laws. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan shared the data in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

According to the data, 13,665 complaints were received in 2019 (till October 31), he said. As many as 17,379 complaints were received in 2018, 18,482 in 2017 and 15,826 in 2016, he added.

"On receipt of complaints from or on behalf of the emigrants, the same are addressed urgently by the Indian Missions by suitably taking up the issues with the concerned local government authorities for resolution," Muraleedharan said. "Complaints pertaining to employment-related issues are also taken up by the Indian Missions directly with the concerned foreign employer, wherever possible, for prompt redressal," he said.

Responding to another question about reports in the media claiming that mobile apps were being used in Kuwait for soliciting services of domestic workers, Muraleedharan said no case of any Indian falling victim to such apps had been reported. "The country's laws are against human trafficking. The concerned authority of the Government of Kuwait responded promptly to the media reports and took necessary action against such application as well as other similar websites," he said.

The Indian mission in Kuwait is also in touch with the authorities to protect Indian workers from such applications. No case of any Indian falling victim to such means has come to the knowledge of the mission, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

