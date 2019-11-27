Two members of gang involved preparing fake documents of Army, central govt held

Two men, who were members of a gang allegedly involved in preparing fake documents of the Army and the central government, were arrested on Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) official of the Rajasthan Police said. An ATS team, along with police in Karauli district, arrested Shailesh Jain and Sahi Ram from a computer shop, ATS ADG Anil Paliwal said.

Fake discharge diaries, Indian Army stamps and identity cards were recovered from them, he said. Besides, rubber stamps, marksheets and documents of various schools, laptops, mobile phones, photocopies of Aadhaar cards, Bhamashah Yojana cards, vehicle registrations were recovered from the possession of the duo, Paliwal said.

A case has been registered in this regard, he said. Paliwal said the ATS had received a tip-off that the gang was operating in Hindaun City and neighbouring villages following which action was initiated.

The arrested accused are being interrogated, he said.

