Raj guv accepts resignation of Prakash Tatia as state human rights commission chairman
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted the resignation of chairman of state human rights commission Prakash Tatia.
Tatia had resigned on Monday on personal grounds.
"The governor has accepted the resignation with effect from November 25," a release from the Raj Bhawan said on Wednesday.
