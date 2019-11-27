Punjab makes mandatory for child welfare NGOs to get registered

The Punjab government has made registration mandatory for non-governmental organisations engaged in providing housing, food, education and medical facilities to children, an official statement said on Wednesday. The NGOs are required to register themselves under section 41 (1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, director, social security and women and child development departments, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said in the statement.

The statement directed the NGOs to contact district programme officer or district child development officer for registration before December 31. Strict action will be taken if any NGO is found working without registration, it said.

