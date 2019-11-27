International Development News
Development News Edition

SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:15 IST
SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.

Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand to release retirement benefits of the complainant's deceased father, who was also an employee of the SDMC, police said.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Lal while he was accepting the bribe. A case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakurs comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable. Raja told ANI that a discussion was going on over the Special Protection Group Amendment...

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all hospitals in India for quality culture

By Priyanka Sharma Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central governments National Health Authority NHA has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not e...

Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

Students from across Delhi formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU, which is protesting against the hostel fee hike. The JNUSU had urged universities and s...

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019