SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.

Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand to release retirement benefits of the complainant's deceased father, who was also an employee of the SDMC, police said.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Lal while he was accepting the bribe. A case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

