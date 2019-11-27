Assam to install one lakh tubewells for irrigation

Assam government on Wednesday announced to install one lakh tubewells across the state in order to provide water for irrigation in the state. The tubewells will be installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a view to extending the coverage of irrigation and management of groundwater, an official release said.

"A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Irrigation Department chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today. Under the scheme, in the first phase 4,779 solar and electric power-driven tubewells will be set up in the state, benefitting around 18,577 farmers," it said. Sonowal also said an efficient implementation of the scheme would lead to the overall improvement of the socio-economic condition of the farmers.

The chief minister also took stock of the implementation of various schemes of the fisheries department. He asked the department to protect and preserve water sources of the state like a pond, fishery, etc to maintain the sustainability of aqua life.

Sonowal observed that if the 2,700 water bodies of the state are maintained for sustaining their quality of aqua life, Assam would be able to export fish besides fulfilling the domestic needs of the state.

