Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacts with over 30 MPs at Naidu's residence

An interaction of parliamentarians with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was organised on Wednesday at Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's official residence, wherein the spiritual leader suggested the MPs to inculcate patience to listen to others, sources said. More than 30 MPs from across party lines, including Union ministers, attended the interaction organised by Naidu, they said.

Shankar suggested the parliamentarians to develop "mental hygiene" for clarity of thought and inculcate patience to listen to others so that bridges are built among the people, reducing the conflicts by connecting with each other, the sources said. Naidu said there is a growing quest for internal peace as the modern day life is marked by the conflict between materialism and spiritualism and in this context the interaction was arranged for the benefit of stressed MPs.

