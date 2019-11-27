International Development News
KPCC files complaint against K'taka Dy CM for distributing cash to voter

A day after video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol allegedly giving cash during an election campaign surfaced on social media, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday filed a complaint against Kajrol with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for distributing cash to a voter.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the video, Karjol can be seen handing over some cash to a man. The said incident reportedly took place at the residence of Mahesh Kumathalli, the BJP candidate from Athani constituency in Belagavi district. In its complaint to the ECI, KPCC stated that Govind Karjol distributed cash to voters on 26 November to woo them to vote in favour of BJP in Athani by-election.

"Govind Karjol has been videographed distributing money to workers. This was widely telecast in all electronic media and other media. This is a clear violation of section 171(C) of the Indian Penal Code and section 123(1) (A) of Representation of Peoples Act and also a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," the complaint signed by Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Prakash Rathod read. The by-polls for 15 out of 17 Assembly seats are slated to be held on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

