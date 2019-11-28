Illegal sand mining: 150 trucks seized, 20 arrested in UP

In a joint operation conducted by the police, mining department and administration to check illegal sand mining, 150 overloaded trucks were seized and 20 people arrested, officials said on Thursday.

The drive was conducted on Wednesday night in which 150 overloaded trucks were seized and 20 persons were arrested, Circle Officer, Alok Mishra said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surjit Singh said the exercise was carried out due to a collision between an overloaded truck and a roadways bus in which 9 persons were killed on Monday.

