Illegal sand mining: 150 trucks seized, 20 arrested in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banda
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:20 IST
In a joint operation conducted by the police, mining department and administration to check illegal sand mining, 150 overloaded trucks were seized and 20 people arrested, officials said on Thursday.

The drive was conducted on Wednesday night in which 150 overloaded trucks were seized and 20 persons were arrested, Circle Officer, Alok Mishra said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surjit Singh said the exercise was carried out due to a collision between an overloaded truck and a roadways bus in which 9 persons were killed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

