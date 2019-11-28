UP: Onion prices surge in Prayagraj

The price of onions has gone up significantly in the markets of Prayagraj, creating distress for the consumers. Speaking to ANI, a consumer, Nabil Siddiqui, said: "Onions are an important part of our food, as they are used in almost every food item. However, with extremely high prices of onion we are facing difficulty to have it in our meal".

Another consumer, Rumana Siddiqui also expressed similar sentiments and said that it is becoming very difficult to manage with increasing prices of vegetable. "It is becoming difficult for us to afford expensive onions. However, we are unable to do anything in this situation, as onions are a very important part of our food. We are using it in lesser quantity now in pour preparations", he added.

Prices of Onion have sought up in many parts of the country due to many reasons including floods. The price of onions has drastically shot up in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, and also in other states of the country.

Earlier on November 20, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion in view of high prices of the essential commodity in the market. "The cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet.

The government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rise in the price of onions. (ANI)

