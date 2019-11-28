International Development News
Development News Edition

By-poll results: TMC's Tapan Deb wins Kaliaganj, party leads on two others

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Singha on Thursday registered a win from Kaliaganj assembly by-election with a margin of over 2,000 votes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • North Dinajpur (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:56 IST
By-poll results: TMC's Tapan Deb wins Kaliaganj, party leads on two others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Singha on Thursday registered a win from Kaliaganj assembly by-election with a margin of over 2,000 votes. TMC candidates are also leading in Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats as per official Election Commission (EC) trends.

TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar is leading by 16,252 votes after 11 rounds of counting in Kharagpur Sadar constituency. Counting of votes for by-elections is being held in the four Assembly constituencies -- three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand.

As per official Election Commission trends in Uttarakhand's, BJP candidate Chandra Pant is leading in Pithoragarh. Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Kaliaganj (SC), Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal went to by-elections on November 25.

The Gazette Notification for these polls was issued on October 30 and the last date for filing nominations was November 6. In West Bengal, these are the first polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which BJP had won 18 out of the 42 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Sari for Change' project helps fight poverty, unemployment in S Africa

An initiative to recycle used saris from India into female and male fashion garments has helped fight poverty and unemployment in South Africa. Founded by Rayana Edwards in 2014, the Sari for Change initiative has grown from an initial call...

Nelco hopes to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by Jan

Nelco Ltd on Thursday said it expects to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by January. The company had earlier this year obtained a licence from the Department of Telecommunications for providing in-flight and maritime connectiv...

Autoline Industries, Kinetic Green sign agreement for e-cycles

Auto components manufacturer Autoline Industries and electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions have signed an agreement for joint development and nationwide marketing of electric bicycles e-cycles. Under the pac...

By abrogating Article 370 and 35 A the Narendra Modi

By abrogating Article 370 and 35 A the Narendra Modigovernment has initiated work to remove terrorism from theentire country Amit Shah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019