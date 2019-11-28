By-poll results: TMC's Tapan Deb wins Kaliaganj, party leads on two others

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Singha on Thursday registered a win from Kaliaganj assembly by-election with a margin of over 2,000 votes. TMC candidates are also leading in Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats as per official Election Commission (EC) trends.

TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar is leading by 16,252 votes after 11 rounds of counting in Kharagpur Sadar constituency. Counting of votes for by-elections is being held in the four Assembly constituencies -- three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand.

As per official Election Commission trends in Uttarakhand's, BJP candidate Chandra Pant is leading in Pithoragarh. Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Kaliaganj (SC), Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal went to by-elections on November 25.

The Gazette Notification for these polls was issued on October 30 and the last date for filing nominations was November 6. In West Bengal, these are the first polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which BJP had won 18 out of the 42 seats. (ANI)

