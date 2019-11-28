International Development News
BSNL, MTNL strategic assets for country, we have decided to revive them: RS Prasad

BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore the Central Government has decided to revive them, said Union Minister of Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore the Central Government has decided to revive them, said Union Minister for Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. YSRCP's Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy raised a question in the Rajya Sabha: "In view of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in BSNL and MTNL, many skilled and technical people are leaving the organisation so I would like to know whether technical and skilled people are going to be employed under contract basis to at least compete with the private operators."

To which, Prasad reverted: "BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore we have decided to revive them. The employee cost of BSNL was 75.06 per cent of revenue, MTNL was 87.15 per cent, Airtel was just 2.95 per cent, Vodafone-Idea 5.59 per cent and Jio 4.27 per cent." "This load had to be revived by proper Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) package and we have given a very attractive VRS package, they are coming," he added..

"It is our government's desire and me in particular, to revive it and make it professional," Prasad added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

