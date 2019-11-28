International Development News
BJP govt led by Vajpayee created Jharkhand, Congress didn't pay heed to youth sacrificing lives: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jharkhand did not come to existence as long as there was Congress government at the Centre and was formed only when BJP came into power.

  Updated: 28-11-2019 15:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chatra on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jharkhand did not come to existence as long as there was Congress government at the Centre and was formed only when BJP came into power. Shah made these remarks while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chatra.

"Where was Congress when the youth were sacrificing their lives and fighting for the formation of Jharkhand state? Jharkhand didn't come into existence as long as there was Congress govt. It was formed when BJP came into power," said Shah. He credited late prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee for the formation of BJP government and Jharkhand chief minister Ragubar Das for developing it.

"Jharkhand was founded by Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the formation of the BJP government. Atal Bihar Vajpayee made Jharkhand and Narendra Modi and Raghuvar Das have done the work of grooming Jharkhand," Shah added. Shah further added that the people of this country and the state have elected a Prime Minister who is the son of a tea-seller and understands the pain of common public.

"In the last five years itself, the BJP government has set up industries in Jharkhand, laid a network of roads, gave houses to the poor, provided toilets, gave assistance to farmers and gave many schemes to the people of Jharkhand" said Shah. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he added, "The Congress government lasted for 70 years but did not give constitutional honour to the OBC society. In 2014, the Narendra Modi government was formed and within five years our government gave constitutional honour to the OBC society".

Shah also spoke about the Ayodhya verdict and accused Congress of hindering the process in the court. "Since many years people wanted a Temple in Ayodhya but why no progresses in this regard happen? It is because Congress would create hindrance in the court case. However despite their repeated attempts the case went on and the Supreme Court has given a verdict that a temple will be constructed there", he added.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

