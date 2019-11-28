International Development News
12 kg silver ornaments stolen from Shiv Temple in Himachal Pradesh

  • Mandi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:08 IST
Thieves struck at the historical Shiv Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and stole around 12 kg silver ornaments and Rs 50,000 cash, police said on Thursday. The priest of the temple came to know about the theft in the early hours of Thursday when he reached the shrine for daily rituals, Sundernagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbachan Singh said.

The crime was committed on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said. It is believed that the temple had been built by Pandavas during their exile.

Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. A similar incident was reported from Hanuman Temple near Sunder Nagar rest house.

Police have registered separate cases of theft and efforts are on to nab the thieves, the DSP said.

