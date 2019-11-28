Sikh pilot asked to remove turban during security check at Madrid airport: DSGMC

International Development News
A Sikh pilot of Air India was allegedly asked to remove his turban during a manual security check at the Madrid airport, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has told External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa requested Jaishankar to raise the matter with the Spanish government that happened with Air India's Captain Simranjeet Singh Gujral recently.

"The Madrid airport officials demanded him to remove his turban and asked for a manual check of his turban which is an offence in the eyes of Sikhs. All this happened despite Captain Gujral clearing the metal detectors," Sirsa said in his letter to Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

