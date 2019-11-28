GFP team meets Guv over Goa govt's 'financial mismanagement'

A Goa Forward Party (GFP) delegation on Thursday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and sought his intervention to rescue the state from a "precarious" financial condition. The party also accused the Pramod Sawant-led government in the state of indulging in large-scale "financial mismanagement".

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, party MLAs Vinod Palyekar, Jayesh Salgaonkar, its vice president Durgadas Kamat and others met the governor at the Raj Bhavan near here. "We told the governor about the state government's financial mismanagement and issues arising out of it. This mismanagement is happening at a time when Goa is facing a precarious financial condition," Sardesai told reporters after the meeting.

The former deputy chief minister, who was dropped from the Sawant-led cabinet along with his colleagues in July this year, said, "Financial mismanagement is happening in the state on a big scale." "During the meeting, we informed the governor that the state government's financial mismanagement is causing irreparable damage to the treasury. We also told him that the CM's focus is somewhere else and he is not at all concerned about protecting the interests of Goa," Sardesai said. The GFP delegation also drew the governor's attention to the Mahadayi river issue, wherein the Centre has communicated to Karnataka that its Kalasa Banduri project does not attract the requirement of Environmental Clearance (EC).

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had written a letter to Karnataka to this effect last month. "We told the governor that we have doubts over the government's intentions on the Mahadayi issue," Sardesai said.

The GFP leader said that the governor has appreciated his party's concern for various issues and assured to intervene in the matter..

