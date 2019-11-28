International Development News
Development News Edition

GFP team meets Guv over Goa govt's 'financial mismanagement'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:30 IST
GFP team meets Guv over Goa govt's 'financial mismanagement'

A Goa Forward Party (GFP) delegation on Thursday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and sought his intervention to rescue the state from a "precarious" financial condition. The party also accused the Pramod Sawant-led government in the state of indulging in large-scale "financial mismanagement".

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, party MLAs Vinod Palyekar, Jayesh Salgaonkar, its vice president Durgadas Kamat and others met the governor at the Raj Bhavan near here. "We told the governor about the state government's financial mismanagement and issues arising out of it. This mismanagement is happening at a time when Goa is facing a precarious financial condition," Sardesai told reporters after the meeting.

The former deputy chief minister, who was dropped from the Sawant-led cabinet along with his colleagues in July this year, said, "Financial mismanagement is happening in the state on a big scale." "During the meeting, we informed the governor that the state government's financial mismanagement is causing irreparable damage to the treasury. We also told him that the CM's focus is somewhere else and he is not at all concerned about protecting the interests of Goa," Sardesai said. The GFP delegation also drew the governor's attention to the Mahadayi river issue, wherein the Centre has communicated to Karnataka that its Kalasa Banduri project does not attract the requirement of Environmental Clearance (EC).

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had written a letter to Karnataka to this effect last month. "We told the governor that we have doubts over the government's intentions on the Mahadayi issue," Sardesai said.

The GFP leader said that the governor has appreciated his party's concern for various issues and assured to intervene in the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

TCS to provide digital experience at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2019

Indigenous Marathon Foundation, a global lT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has announced to be the official technology partner of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon SCSM for the sixth year running. The SCSM...

Former Maldives president sentenced to 5 years in prison

A court in the Maldives has found the countrys former president guilty of money laundering and sentenced him to five years in prison. The five-member Criminal Court has also ordered Yameen Abdul Gayoom to pay a 5 million fine.In its ruling ...

Afghan officials release men who exposed alleged paedophile ring

Kabul, Nov 28 AFP Afghan security officials have released two rights activists detained by the countrys powerful intelligence agency for exposing an alleged paedophile ring operating in the countrys schools. Musa Mahmudi -- a youth social w...

Godse row: BJP axes Pragya from def panel; Rahul says remark reflects 'heart and soul' of BJP-RSS

Amidst a raging row over its MP Pragya Thakurs Godse remark in Lok Sabha, the BJP on Thursday barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting and removed her from the consultative committee on defence, even as the Congress stepped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019