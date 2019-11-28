International Development News
Gujarat: Onion prices surge in Ahmedabad

The price of onions has drastically increased in Ahmedabad following heavy rains in the area, fuelling concerns among residents of the city.

  Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  Updated: 28-11-2019 17:16 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 17:16 IST
Wholesale traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Gujarat on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The price of onions has drastically increased in Ahmedabad following heavy rains in the area, fuelling concerns among residents of the city. Chandar Ashwani, a vendor said: "The price of onions has reached Rs 75-80 per kilogram, which has created trouble for the consumers who regularly buy onions. Earlier they used to buy 5-6 kilograms, but now they have to manage with 1-2 kilograms of onion."

He further stated that heavy rains in the area had damaged most of the onion crop. "The prices will come down after the new crop comes to the market," he added. Mayur, a restaurant worker, said the surge in the price of onions is affecting the business.

"Earlier, we used to purchase 8-10 kilograms of onion, but now we can only buy 1-2 kilograms due to the price hike. However, we are helpless as we have to buy onions to keep our customers happy," he said. Kishore Paryani, a wholesale trader, said: "These rates have been there for the last 4-5 months, but the quality is better than before. I believe that the prices will come down in 20-25 days."

The price of onions has shot up in other parts of the country as well due to many reasons including floods. Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market.

"The cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet. The government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rise in the price of onions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

