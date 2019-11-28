International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 3,000 daycare centres for malnourished children in MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:41 IST
Over 3,000 daycare centres for malnourished children in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Government would be setting up over 3,000 open daycare centres for excessively underweight and malnourished children, an official said on Thursday. The Women and Child Development Department is going to set up 3,052 "Aangan" daycare centres in rural areas, said a Public Relations Department official.

These centres would look after "nutrition management" of malnourished children, and the government has allocated Rs 4 crore for this purpose, she said. Children will be given breakfast, meals and evening snacks at Angan centres.

These facilities would be set up at Anganwadis where five or more children are found to be excessively underweight. "Check-up camps will be held regularly for three months at these Anganwadis. Health status of underweight children will be checked every 15 days," the official added.

PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on two-day visit

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen ...

France's Macron says NATO "brain death" remarks were a wake-up call

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said his remarks that NATO is brain dead had served as a useful wake-up call to alliance members.Macrons blunt verdict ahead of a Dec. 4 summit in Britain drew strong reaction from European peers...

Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia. Abbas was not named in the playing XI for the first Test against Australia whic...

CFG acquires majority stake in Indian Super League's Mumbai City FC

City Football Group CFG has agreed on a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League ISL, marking a major move into Indian football on Thursday. CFG will become the 65 per cent majority shareholder of the Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019