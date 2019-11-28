Over 3,000 daycare centres for malnourished children in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Government would be setting up over 3,000 open daycare centres for excessively underweight and malnourished children, an official said on Thursday. The Women and Child Development Department is going to set up 3,052 "Aangan" daycare centres in rural areas, said a Public Relations Department official.

These centres would look after "nutrition management" of malnourished children, and the government has allocated Rs 4 crore for this purpose, she said. Children will be given breakfast, meals and evening snacks at Angan centres.

These facilities would be set up at Anganwadis where five or more children are found to be excessively underweight. "Check-up camps will be held regularly for three months at these Anganwadis. Health status of underweight children will be checked every 15 days," the official added.

PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)