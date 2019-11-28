3 killed, 2 injured as car collides with bus in UP's Gorakhpur

Three people were killed and two more injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bus in the Pipraich police station area here on Thursday morning due to reduced visibility caused by a dense fog, police said. The car headed for Darbhanga in Bihar entered the wrong lane and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Poor visibility due to dense fog led to accident, the police added. While two people died on the spot, one succumbed on the way to the hospital, officials said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the Gorakhpur BRD Medical College.

One of the deceased has been identified as Shatrohan Thakur (40) of Darbhanga. The family of the deceased has been informed and efforts are on to identify the others, SSI Anand Malik of Pipraich police station said.

