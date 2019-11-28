International Development News
Kejriwal govt adds 100 standard floor buses, total 329 rolled out since August

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses. Since August this year, a total of 329 new standard floor buses have been added by the Delhi government in its public transport apparatus.

With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008. Kejriwal hoped that the new buses will resolve inadequacy and irregularity of public transportation in Delhi.

"Just like the transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognized internationally," he asserted. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet will also be joined by over 470 new low floor buses by May next year, an official statement said.

The new standard floor buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled. Most of these buses will run between Old Delhi Railway station and Mubarakpur Dabas, Nilothi, Bakoli Temple, Rohini Sector 23 and Lumpur Border.

Fifteen buses will ply between Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra and 20 between Uttam Nagar and Delhi airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

