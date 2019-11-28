Boat capsizes near Nagapattinam, one fisherman missing

A fisherman is reported missing while two others were rescued by the coast guard after a fishing boat capsized in the sea near Nagapattinam port on Thursday. The three fishermen had put to sea from Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam and were returning to shore when their vessel capsized due to the rough seas, coastal security group police said.

An Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel that was passing through rescued two fishermen and brought them to the shore. A search operation is on to trace the missing fisherman.

