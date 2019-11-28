Six additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC sworn in

Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Thursday administered the oath of office to six additional judges. Those who were sworn in as additional judges of the high court are Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri, a Haryana government release said.

Justices Vivek Puri and Archana Puri are a couple and it was a rare occasion when a husband and a wife were administered the oath together. Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers, senior officials of state governments and other senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)