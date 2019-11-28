Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force equipment depot in Bengaluru

Air Force Maintenance Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Shera visited an equipment depot here on Thursday. Shera reviewed the status of the induction of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in the Indian Air Force and he brought out the importance of depot and exhorted all personnel to ensure excellence in all spheres of activities.

The Air Marshal also asked the depot personnel to remain ever ready to support the transformation taking place in the IAF to become strategic Aerospace Power with full-spectrum capability. Shera, accompanied by his wife Jaspreet Shera, President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (regional), was received by Air Commodore Jose Joseph of the No 26 Equipment Depot and his wife Leena Joseph, President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (local). (ANI)

