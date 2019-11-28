Proclaimed offender arrested from UP's Rudrapur: Police

A 29-year-old man, wanted in multiple murder and attempt-to-murder cases, was arrested from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. Avdesh Tiwari, a resident of Delhi's Budh Vihar, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the police said, adding that he was held on Tuesday from his native place in Rudrapur, Deoria, near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Tiwari was declared a proclaimed offender by the Rohini Court, the police said. "During interrogation, it was found that he was wanted in a number of cases. He started indulging in criminal activities in 2011, when he and his associates robbed a truck driver of Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone. He was arrested in the case," BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

After coming out of jail in 2015, Tiwari, along with his associates, committed a robbery and attempted to kill a man in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the officer said, adding that he was arrested and sent to jail. In 2016, Tiwari and his associates committed another robbery as also abducted a person, Singh said, adding that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in this case.

In 2017, Tiwari and his associates shot at and injured one Amit, a resident of Shakurpur, after a petty dispute over money, the officer said, adding that the accused was wanted in this case as well. In 2018, Tiwari and his associates stabbed one Hariom to death and in 2019, he opened fire at Hariom's father, a witness in the murder case, in order to intimidate him. He was wanted in this case too, Singh said.

