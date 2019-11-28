International Development News
Development News Edition

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:47 IST
Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis excluded from the final NRC list in the current Assembly session. Sarma, also the state finance minister, claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found "huge irregularities" in the updation process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state three years ago.

"We will give the figure of those Hindu Bengali people applying (in Foreigners Tribunal after exclusion in the NRC) in different districts during the ongoing session of the Assembly. We could not give that data earlier as NRC was not prepared. Now we have the data with district-wise break up," he said. The winter session of the state Assembly that started on Thursday will end on December 6.

"We could not give that data earlier as the NRC had not been prepared. Now we have the data with district-wise break up," Sarma said while addressing the media outside in the Assembly premises. It has been alleged from various quarters that a large number of Hindus have been excluded from the updated final NRC published on August 31 leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in Rajya Sabha on November 20 that the NRC updation process will be carried out afresh in Assam concurrently with the rest of India. On the same day, Sarma said the state government has requested Shah to reject the NRC in the current form. Sarma on Thursday said only the AIUDF and a section of Congress MLAs, and not the people of Assam, demanded that NRC should not be cancelled.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC updation exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from erstwhile East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), was carried out in Assam which has been facing an influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century. Sarma said the country-wise NRC should have a common cut-off date, otherwise people will be able to take Indian citizenship in one state despite being rejected in another.

"The new NRC may take place with 1971 as cut off year or there may be a completely new deadline. But, whatever be the deadline for the rest of India, it should be applicable to Assam also. We do not have any objection to any year before 1971," the BJP leader said. On the first day of the winter session, the Congress and the AIUDF members protested against the state government's move to dismiss the NRC and the controversial citizenship amendment bill (CAB).

Sarma said the Union home minister will hold meetings on the CAB issue with various groups and parties, including the state unit of the Congress, along with chief ministers of the Northeastern states on Friday and Saturday. "I hope that the CAB will be passed during the ongoing session of Parliament.... I hope the CAB will come. In Assam, we want CAB.... For the sake of Assamese people, the CAB is necessary," he added.

Sarma also said the CAG had inspected the NRC office and its activities about three years ago and informed the state government about "huge irregularities and anomalies" in the NRC updation exercise. But, to avoid confusion among the people, the chief minister and he had decided at that time not to act on that report till the NRC is completed, the minister said.

Sarma did not reveal the sum of the alleged irregularities in the mammoth exercise to update the NRC, the final version of which was published on August 31 under the then NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela. Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against Hajela by an NGO, Assam Public Works (APW), with the CBI's Anti- Corruption Branch, alleging misappropriation of government funds in updating the document.

To a question on the Assam Accord, he said those who prepared the pact will speak for it. "I did not sign that Accord. Or did you sign it? Nobody was consulted before signing the Accord. Prafulla Mahanta was a signatory, so he is committed to the Accord.

Himanta Biswa Sarma did not sign it, so I am not committed for it. The Assam Assembly has also not endorsed the Accord. There was no proposal in the Assembly to accept the Accord," Sarma said. The NRC revision has been carried out in Assam as per provisions of the Assam Accord.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...

Campaigning ends for first-phase polling in Jharkhand

Curtains came down Thursday on campaigning in Jharkhand for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra SC, Gumla ST, Bishunpur ST, Lohardaga ST, Manika SC, Latehar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019