International Development News
Development News Edition

Pujnab govt offers job to Jagmel Singh's wife

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:54 IST
Pujnab govt offers job to Jagmel Singh's wife

The Punjab government on Thursday gave an appointment letter of group-D job to the widow of Jagmel Singh, a Dalit who died after being thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur district of the state. Singh's wife Manjit Kaur will be posted as peon at a government school near her residence, Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla said in a statement here.

The appointment letter was given to Kaur during the post death rituals of her husband at Sangrur on Thursday. Singla was at the 'Antim Ardas' (final prayer) of Singh at Changaliwala village where he handed over a cheque of Rs 14 lakh as financial assistance to the family members as announced by the state government.

Besides, a cheque of Rs 1.25 lakh was also given to the family for the repair of the house, Singla said. The government had already given Rs 6 lakh to the family.

On October 21, Singh had entered into an altercation with one Rinku over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers. Singh later told police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

He later succumbed to injuries on November 16 at the PGIMER. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection. Expressing heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family, Singla said as per the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a total financial assistance to the tune of Rs 21.25 lakh has been given to the victim's family.

On the directives of the chief minister, the local police had filed the challan in the court within seven days, he said. The entire legal process will also be completed within three-four months. The state government was fully committed do maintain law and order in the state so as to prevent recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in future, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Nusrat Jahan demands railway line extension in her constituency, says it will boost tourism, livelihood

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday demanded a railway line extension in her constituency for improving tourism and to boost the livelihood of the people in the area. I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnaba...

UPDATE 1-Cambridge college to return looted Benin cockerel statue to Nigeria

A Cambridge University college said on Thursday it would return an antique statue of a cockerel to Benin City in Nigeria, more than 120 years after it was looted by British colonial forces. The move by Jesus College will likely step up pres...

María Ylagan Orosa: Google doodle on 126th birthday of a legendary Filipina

Happy Birthday Mara Ylagan OrosaGoogle celebrates the 126th birthday of the great Filipina food technologist, pharmaceutical chemist, humanitarian and war heroine, Mara Ylagan Orosa with a beautiful doodle on November 29.Mara Ylagan Orosa, ...

Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-cr bids for RCom assets

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre, according to an industry source. Along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019