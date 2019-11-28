Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with family offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple
After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple here on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their son Aaditya Thackeray.
The Shiv Sena leader was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered the oath to the Shiv Sena leader along with six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena.
Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and DMK President MK Stalin were present at the oath ceremony. Ajit had resigned as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government on Monday, three days after he took the oath of the office as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)
