Gour Banga University V-C resigns on personal grounds

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gour Banga in Malda district, Prof Swagata Sen, on Thursday said he has resigned from the post on "personal grounds". Sen, who took over as V-C two years ago, told PTI that he had stepped down due to personal reasons and "nothing else should be read into the decision".

"I have sent my resignation letter on Wednesday, as I was finding it difficult to travel the long distance between Malda and Kolkata," he said. Gour Banga University had witnessed agitation by a section of students during Sen's tenure over the publication of results, but he refused to attach much importance to that.

"My decision is purely personal," he iterated.

