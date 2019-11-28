Goarakhpur, Varanasi to have tourist police stations

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a tourist police station each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi for extending better facilities to national and international tourists and pilgrims and ensuring their safety, an official said on Thursday. Principal Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials concerned to act promptly for setting up the new tourist police stations in accordance with the prescribed norms.

In view of the chief minister's directives, the government has given its approval for setting up one tourist police station each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Presently, there is a tourist police station in Agra's Taj City, Awasthi said.

