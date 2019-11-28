International Development News
Development News Edition

INX Media case: 6 bureaucrats who worked with P Chidambaram to appear before court on Friday

All the six bureaucrats who worked with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will appear before a special court here on Friday in the INX Media case as the court had issued summons to them along with other accused.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:46 IST
INX Media case: 6 bureaucrats who worked with P Chidambaram to appear before court on Friday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All the six bureaucrats who worked with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will appear before a special court here on Friday in the INX Media case as the court had issued summons to them along with other accused. Special CBI court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had recently issued summons to the public servants and other accused while taking the cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the CBI against 14 accused Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, his accountant S Bhaskaran, INX Media, its former director Peter Mukerjea, Chess Management Services Private Limited, ASCPL and six bureaucrats.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also told the court at the Rouse Avenue Complex that it has necessary sanctions to prosecute all the accused including the public servants in the INX Media case. The CBI told the court that out of the 14 accused mentioned in the charge sheet, four are companies, six are public servants and rest are the private person.

The charge-sheet has been filed against INX Media Pvt Limited, presently 9X Media Private Limited, lNX News Pvt Limited, presently Direct News; Karti P Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram; Chess Management Services Pvt LTD; Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt LTD; Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, the then section officer of FIPB Unit, Ministry of Finance; Rabindra Prasad, the then Under Secretary FIPB Unit, Ministry of Finance; Pradeep Kumar Bagga, the then OSD, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Prabodh Saxena, Director, FIPB Unit, Finance Ministry; Anup K Pujari, the then Joint Secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA; Sindhushree Khullar, the then Additional Secretary, DEA; S Bhaskararaman, Chartered Accountant, Peter (Pratim) Mukherjea, the then director INX Media Limited, and P Chidambaram, then Finance Minister. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for the criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and for taking gratification and criminal misconduct of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Indrani Mukerjea, the former INX Media director, was, however, pardoned after she turned approver in the case and her name was not mentioned in the charge sheet as an accused. P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea are on bail. Bhaskaran is on anticipatory bail. The rest of the accused -- public servants -- were never arrested, the agency had told the court.

CBI further apprised the court that initially, approval was given and various complaints were received with respect to the irregularities committed by INX Media. Communication was then sent to INX Media to clarify its stand. "Instead of answering it, INX Media sent the letter to Chest Management to prepare a reply. This 'dubious reply' was sent to the FIPB in pursuance of a conspiracy and stand of each and every person changed subsequently," CBI's counsel told the court.

The agency also handed over certain information in a sealed envelope to the court but refused to tell about its content. In August this year, P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Finance Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

DM orders relieving addl CMO of his charge, suspending clerk over bribery charges

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has ordered relieving an additional chief medical officer CMO of his charge and suspending a clerk of the health department over bribery charges. In an order to the Chief Medical Officer, Pandey has d...

UN offers to assess Bangladesh's refugee island plan

Dhaka, Nov 28 AFP A UN envoy on Thursday offered technical expertise to Bangladesh to assess arrangements on an island where the South Asian country plans to shift about 100,000 Rohingya refugees. Kelly Clements, a deputy high commissioner ...

UPDATE 1-Maltese businessman accuses former top official in murder case -sources

A prominent Maltese businessman has told police that former government chief of staff Keith Schembri was the mastermind behind the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two people briefed on the investigation said on Thursday.Sc...

Chileans suffering eye trauma from protests march on presidential palace

A group of Chileans who claim to have suffered eye trauma in confrontations with the security forces rallied outside the presidential palace on Thursday to call for President Sebastian Pinera to take responsibility for human rights violatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019