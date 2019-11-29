35-yr-old man commits suicide in UP's Shamli district

Unable to bear the pain of his wife's death, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at Khedakhurtan village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

Irshad's body has been sent for postmortem and according to his family members, he was depressed after his wife died a few months ago, they said.

Police said a case was registered at the Kandhla police station on Thursday and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)