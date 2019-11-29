Want to take ties with India to very high level: Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said he would strive to take his country's relationship with India to a "very high level".

He also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues related to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

Rajapaksa was speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

