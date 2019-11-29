International Development News
Indore: Youth Congress files police complaint against Pragya Thakur over Godse remark

The City President of Indore Youth Congress Devendra Singh Yadav on Friday filled police complained against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for allegedly praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in a remark.

  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:01 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:01 IST
A copy of the complaint letter sent by Indore Youth Congress to Police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The City President of Indore Youth Congress Devendra Singh Yadav on Friday filled police complained against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for allegedly praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in a remark. "BJP MP Pragya Thakur has praised Mahatma Gandhi's murderer Nathuram Godse for a second time now. She had made such a comment earlier in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year," Yadav stated in his complaint letter to the police.

"Making such a comment on Mahatma Gandhi falls under the ambit of sedition. Mahatma Gandhi had fought for the independence of the country. Pragya Thakur should be booked under sedition charges," he added. Pragya Thakur on November 27 made a controversial remark in reference to Godse whole interjecting in DMK member A Raja's submissions over Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

