Woman panch injured in lightning strike

A woman panch was injured after being struck by lightning in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a district official said. Pinki Devi sustained injuries in her legs and arms after the lightning struck her in Matour area on Friday, he added.

She is a panch of old Matour ward. The injured woman has been shifted to a Tanda hospital for treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)