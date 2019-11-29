BJP blames Delhi government for onion price hike, to hold protest at Ajmeri Gate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday blamed the AAP government for the hike in onion prices in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said: "The responsibility of salvaging the situation lies with the state government. If they ignore the needs of the people or do not take steps to address such issues, then these situations are bound to recur."

She stated that around a month ago the Centre had supplied 6000 metric tonnes of onions at Rs 16 per kg, which were later sold at Rs 25 per kilogram. "The state government has not taken any steps to stock the onions or take action against any culprit. The common people will get relief, but you have to analyse the role of the Delhi government," she said.

BJP MP Vijay Goel has also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government was responsible for the hike in the prices of onion. "The Centre imported 6,000 metric tonnes of onions but Kejriwal's government is not ready to take it. I think they are playing politics in the matter of onion prices," he said.

He further stated that the party will stage a protest at the Ajmeri Gate Chowk against the rising prices of onions. The price of onions has shot up in other parts of the country as well.

Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market. "The Cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

