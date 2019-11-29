Women activist, doctors demand strict action over Hyderabad veterinary doctor's murder

Women activist and doctors from the city have demanded strictest action against the murder of a veterinary doctor who was burnt to death after suspected sexual assault. On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Speaking to ANI, doctor M Srinivas said, "It is a shameful incident for us. It makes us question if we are living in a barbarian society. What happened with such educated, independent woman is beyond our imagination. It is a shame to the whole society." Women rights activist Vara Laxmi also called for increased security measures to avoid such incidents and demanded the culprits to be brought to justice.

"We are very shocked to hear about the doctor. This shows the absence of strict vigilance. The lorry, road transport should be given more supervision. The investigation says maybe the lorry drivers are involved in the murder of the doctor. The state should supervise the entry and exit of heavy vehicles at night," Laxmi said. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway. "We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. The victim was working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. Today morning her burnt body was found from Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender had said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police have arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. (ANI)

