People wanted me as CM: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Friday claimed that he was appointed to the top post as people of the state wished it. "The public of the state is hugging me. They wanted Ashok Gehlot to be the chief minister, therefore, I became the chief minister," Gehlot said in the concluding remarks during the special assembly convened to discussion the Constitution.

Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot were in the race for the post after the party won the assembly elections in December last year. After days of intense deliberations in Delhi, the Congress named Gehlot as the chief minister and Pilot as his deputy.

