International Development News
Development News Edition

People wanted me as CM: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:32 IST
People wanted me as CM: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Friday claimed that he was appointed to the top post as people of the state wished it. "The public of the state is hugging me. They wanted Ashok Gehlot to be the chief minister, therefore, I became the chief minister," Gehlot said in the concluding remarks during the special assembly convened to discussion the Constitution.

Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot were in the race for the post after the party won the assembly elections in December last year. After days of intense deliberations in Delhi, the Congress named Gehlot as the chief minister and Pilot as his deputy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to come out with permanent solution to stubble burning: MoS Agri

The Centre is formulating a scheme to find a permanent solution to the practice stubble burning by farmers and has constituted a committee to come out with a report on the matter in a month or two, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm...

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...

Johnson pitches 'buy British' and new state aid rules after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to use Brexit to introduce new state aid rules, change state purchasing policies and reform farming so that pubic bodies aim to buy British goods.We will back British farmers by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019