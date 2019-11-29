International Development News
Punjab govt considers weightage to NCC certificate in jobs

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:28 IST
The Punjab government is contemplating providing special weightage to NCC certificate holders in government jobs, Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said here on Friday. The minister assured full support and commitment of the state government to all the officers of NCC units of Punjab for shaping the minds of the youth of the state towards becoming better citizens.

"We are considering to provide weightage to National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate holders in government jobs," Bajwa said in an official statement here. He said accommodation would be provided in the government colleges for NCC units.

Presently, NCC activities are being carried out from private buildings. The minister issued directions to the senior officials of the higher education department to immediately prepare a case for this and get all the required sanctions from the concerned departments.

Regarding the demand for granting Head of Department status to the Additional Director General (DG) NCC in respect of state government employees in NCC, the minister said the case should be processed on priority in the light of other states having implemented the same. Acknowledging the sensitive nature of Punjab as a border state and the role of NCC in shaping the minds of the youth, the minister, called for an enhanced role of NCC in Punjab and its expansion.

The minister said the matter would be taken up with the central government for the allotment of additional NCC Units to Punjab and raising of new units. Bajwa said issues of NCC Punjab related to higher education department would be redressed on top priority.

To address financial issues of NCC Punjab, the minister directed the officials to arrange a joint meeting of NCC officials, finance and higher education ministers at the earliest. The minister also held a meeting with NCC officials.

