International Development News
Development News Edition

Assam govt made efforts for revival of defunct paper mills

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:45 IST
Assam govt made efforts for revival of defunct paper mills

Assam Government has made efforts for revival of the two defunct public sector paper mills in the state by taking the matter up with the Centre but a case in the NCLT has stalled its attempts, Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly on Friday. Replying to question of Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury of AIUDF, Patowary said even though the Nagaon and Cachar paper mills are not under its purview, the state government had made efforts for their revival.

The government had written to the Centre and the chief minister and had sent letters to the Centre and met the Union Industry and Heavy Industry minister seeking a revival package for Cachar and Nagaon paper mills, he said. However, the efforts got stalled following a case filed by a raw material supplying vendor of the paper mill at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2018, when corporate resolution process was started, he informed the House.

At the end of the stipulated 270 days, the tribunal on May 2 this year ordered for liquidation of the Hindustan Paper Corporation mill at Jagiroad, he added. On the HPC workers appeal before the tribunal for reconsideration of its order, the NCLT declared HPC as "Going on concern" whereby its employees, assets and liabilities would be explained under the company law to the third party.

Several third parties had evinced interest in the paper mill and visited the site, too. The only interested BRS Group and the Central government, however, did not submit their revised resolution plan till the last hearing in the tribunal on November 25.

"Only learnt through the media that due to the expiry of the stipulated time frame, the NCLT ordered for starting of liquidation process of the paper mill", the minister said. However, there has been no communication in this connection among the concerned Union ministry, NCLT and state government, Patowary said, adding, that the state government will continue to take up the matter with the Centre.

The AIUDF MLA claimed that due to the acute financial problem faced by the two lakh employees of the two mills, 60 workers lost their life due to their inability to pay for their medical treatment and three took the extreme step of suicide..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, illegal manufacture and import or export of firearms was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Arms Amendment Bill, 2019, was introdu...

UPDATE 1-'People power' piles pressure on plodding U.N. climate talks

As young people took to the streets worldwide again on Friday, urging more action to stop the planet heating up, analysts warned the U.N. climate conference taking place over the next two weeks would likely fall short of public expectations...

Telangana HM issues clarification, says deceased veterinary doctor was 'like my own daughter'

After being targeted on social media for saying that the female doctor called up her sister instead of the police despite being educated, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday clarified that his intention was to make the pu...

WRAPUP 3-Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of people in Asia and Europe joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.Swedish activist Greta Thun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019