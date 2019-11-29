International Development News
Development News Edition

Two girls gangraped in city, minor boys arrested

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:07 IST
Two minor girls, who beg outside the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, were allegedly abducted and gangraped on the banks of Adi Ganga by three teenage boys, a senior police officer said on Friday. While two of the three accused have been arrested following a complaint lodged by the girls with Kalighat police station, a search was on for the third teenager, he said.

The accused have been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. According to the officer, the girls, who begged for alms in front of the Kalighat temple, were abducted by the trio on Thursday afternoon.

"The three boys then took the girls to the banks of Adi Ganga (the nearly 75-km-long original channel of river Ganga) near Machandi Ashram and gangraped them," he said. The medical examination of the two girls had been conducted and reports were awaited, he said.

"We are talking to the girls and grilling the two boys to find out more details about the incident and the whereabouts of the third accused. A team of forensic experts are trying collecting evidence from the scene of crime," the senior police officer added..

