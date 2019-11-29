Metro rail service from Hitec City to Raidurg inaugurated

Metro rail service from Hitec City to Raidurg here was inaugurated on Friday by Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The 1.5-km stretch will help provide seamless travel to many IT and ITES establishments in this part of the city, Rama Rao said while speaking at the inaugural function.

He directed the metro rail officials to complete footpaths and other facilities at Raidurg station in the next two weeks, an official release said. The opening of the stretch would provide a major relief to a large number of employees working in IT/ITES and other establishments and that an initial additional ridership of about 40,000 is likely, an official had said.

The elevated metro rail project here is the country's second largest metro rail network with 56 km in operation, next only to Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole out of the 72-km-long elevated Hyderabad metro rail project in November 2017.

In September 2018, another 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar was commissioned. On March 20 this year, a 10-km stretch between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City was inaugurated, covering 56 km out of the 72-km project.

Nearly four lakh passengers commute by the metro daily. It has carried 12.5 crore passengers in the last two years, the official said.

NVG NVG.

