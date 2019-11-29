International Development News
Development News Edition

Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, illegal manufacture and import or export of firearms was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:46 IST
Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, illegal manufacture and import or export of firearms was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that there is a need to amend the Arms Act, 1959, to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms. It said the law enforcement agencies indicate growing nexus between possession of illegal firearms and commission of criminal offences and with the advancement in technology, the firepower and sophistication of illegal firearms have increased significantly over the years.

"The trans-border dimensions of illegal arms trafficking are causing a threat to internal security and to prevent the usage of illicit firearms so trafficked has also become a prime concern," it said. The bill also seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals and sportspersons.

It seeks to define new offences and prescribing punishment for them, such as for taking away firearms from police or armed forces, involvement in organised crime syndicate, illicit trafficking including smuggled firearms of foreign make or prohibited arms and prohibited ammunition, use of firearms in rash and negligent manner in celebratory gunfire endangering human life. It also seeks to enhance the period of arms licence from three years to five years and also to issue arms licence in its electronic form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shell shock: Giant invasive mussels eradicated from US ponds

Most Americans know mussels as thumb-sized shellfish that occasionally adorn restaurant dinner plates. But a colony of mussels as big as the dinner plates themselves has recently been wiped out from a New Jersey pond, where they had threate...

Charging of double user fee from vehicles with no FASTag to start from Dec 15

Centre on Friday extended the deadline for charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag, to December 15 from December 1. It has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FAS...

We are in virtual free-fall: Cong on declining GDP numbers

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the declining numbers are a reflection of a failed Modinomics and a PakodaEconomic Vision. Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Sur...

UK's Corbyn says his thoughts are with those at London Bridge

Britains opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with those caught up in the shocking incident at London Bridge on Friday, and thanked the emergency services for their response.Police shot a man after a stabbing in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019