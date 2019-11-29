New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL38 JK-SITUATION No congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday Srinagar: No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid – the grand mosque of Kashmir – for the 17th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 this year, officials said.

DEL76 JK-MLAS-2NDLD SHIFTED Two NC leaders, detained since Aug 5, admitted to hospital Srinagar: Two senior National Conference (NC) leaders, who have been under preventive detention for the past 116 days following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, were rushed to a government hospital here where they underwent angiography on Friday, the party said. DEL97 UP-LD SHAH Central police university, affiliated colleges to come up: Shah Lucknow: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said affiliated colleges will be opened in states after a central police university is set up to train people in the profession.

DEL70 NCR-2NDLD-JEWAR AIRPORT Swiss firm Zurich Airport AG to develop Jewar airport; outbids DIAL, Adani Noida (UP): Zurich Airport International AG will develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi, officials said after the Swiss company on Friday outbid competitors like Adani and DIAL for what is billed to be the biggest airport in the country. DES18 HP-DALAI-REINCARNATION Why this hurry to discuss my reincarnation, asks Dalai Lama Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday played down the debate over his successor, saying it was too early to discuss it.

DES31 UP-2ND LD-MIDDAY MEAL-MILK Midday meal: 1 litre milk diluted to serve 81 students in UP school Sonbhadra (UP): A litre of milk was allegedly diluted with a bucket of water so that 81 children could be served during their midday meal at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Chopan block, following which a teacher was suspended, officials said on Friday. DES23 RJ-ASSEMBLY-GEHLOT RSS acting like extra-constitutional authority: Gehlot Jaipur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is acting like an extra-constitutional authority, alleged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a special assembly session here on Friday.

DES22 RJ-LD CHILD BRIDE-RAPE Man abducts, rapes child bride in Rajasthan Kota: A 15-year-old child bride was allegedly abducted and raped in Rajasthan's Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago, police said. DES45 PB-AKALIS-GST Punjab govt's performance on GST collection the worst: SAD Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed on Friday that the Congress-led Punjab government's performance regarding GST collection was the "worst" in the country and accused it of resorting to a "mischievous campaign to divert attention from its own failures"..

