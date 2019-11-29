International Development News
Rival students union clash: Oppn leader joins sit in with KSU activists Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI): Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala squatted on the road in front of the University college here along with Kerala Students Union activists on Friday, demanding action against Students Federation of India workers, who allegedly hurled stones, injuring some of the students. KSU state president K M Abijit and some other workers were injured in stone throwing this evening as they took out a march to the Secretariat, demanding action against the alleged violence being unleashed by SFI inside the campus.

Abijit, who had gone to meet the principal at the University college was allegedly attacked, certificates of a student was burnt, and a student threatened inside the hostel, KSU alleged. As the march was being taken out, stones and wooden planks were hurled from inside the campus by SFI workers, they said.

Abijit and KSU activists sat on the road in front of the University college in protest and were joined by Chennithala. After SFI activists, who also squatted on the road demanding action against KSU workers, were arrested and removed by police, KSU workers also ended their protest.

Following assurance by senior police officers that an FIR would be registered and action taken against SFI workers, Chennithala and KSU workers ended their protest. Earlier, the senior Congress leader had told police that he would not leave the spot until police arrested the SFI workers who were indulging in violence.

"Abijit had gone to see the principal when he was attacked. You arrest them, take action, until then we will not leave", Chennithala told police personnel. SFI activists had been attacking KSU workers since the past few days, he alleged.

A group of SFI activists also sat in front of the University campus, demanding action against KSU workers. They were later arrested and removed by police.

SFI District President alleged that Youth congress and KSU workers hurled stones at their workers, injuring four of them. They have been admitted to the Trivandrum Medical College hospital.

In July this year, a third year degree student was stabbed, allegedly by an SFI worker inside the University College, considered the Red Fort of the ruling CPI(M)..

