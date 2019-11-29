International Development News
Six terror modules busted, 28 OGWs arrested in last one month: J-K Police

At least six terror modules have been busted in the last one month and 28 over ground workers (OGWs) have been arrested in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:13 IST
At least six terror modules have been busted in the last one month and 28 over ground workers (OGWs) have been arrested in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. "Intensifying its fight against terrorists, J&K Police along with Army and other security forces have taken various steps in the Kashmir valley. As a result of this, six terror modules were busted in the past one month," the police said in a statement.

"The coordinated efforts by the forces have mounted tremendous pressure on the terrorists and their OGWs, leading to the arrest of 28 over ground workers (OGWs)," it added. Giving details about these, the statement informed that Awantipora Police busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons involved in the pasting of threat posters in Ladoo area of the district.

"Threat posters of proscribed outfit Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba were recovered from their possession. Two OGWs were also arrested by Ganderbal Police from Naranag area. Arms, ammunitions were also recovered from their possession," it said. Similarly, Sopore Police busted a huge module by arresting ten OGWs of terror outfit LeT, by arresting four OGWs along with incriminating materials at Chatloora Gund Malraj Crossing Rafiabad.

"They were involved in intimidation and threatening the general public. Similarly, six OGWs of LeT poster module was also busted. They were involved in arson incidents and publishing threat posters in the area. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the OGWs arrested at Bypass Crossing," the Police said. Pulwama Police also busted a module of militant associates responsible for carrying out blasts in the area by arresting four OGWs. The arrested persons were involved in the IED blast in Arihal area of Pulwama, Police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that on November 25, Baramulla Police foiled an attempt to target the recruitment process of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Four OGWs were arrested along with grenades. The arrested persons had procured the grenades with their ulterior motive to attack recruitment rally of SPOs in the district. By the arrest of these OGWs a big terror incident was foiled," the Police said.

Kulgam Police and other forces during a joint operation arrested three OGWs who were involved in motivating youth to join militancy. One OGW namely Bashir Ganie a notorious law and order instigator wanted by Srinagar Police for his involvement in organising protests in Anchar area of Srinagar was arrested.

According to the Police statement, he was a kingpin and was wanted in various criminal/terror cases. Meanwhile, one terrorist also surrendered before the Pulwama Police and one OGW of JeM outfit was arrested from Srinagar. (ANI)

